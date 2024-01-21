A tale of India’s two big export industries: And a lesson on incentives
Summary
- We’re talking about petroleum and IT service exports. Policymakers must not distort incentives too much in favour of industries, but aim to create a level playing field.
India boasts of vast production capacity in one industry. The country is the world’s third largest exporter of its industrial products, which are essential for any economy to function. This is a distinction that no other sector in India can claim. One disturbing fact, however, is that it benefits very few Indians. Over 90% of the value generated in this sector accrues to capital owners. Thus, the positive wealth effect of these exports is limited. As it is one of the least labour-intensive industries, it employs only around 300,000 people. Almost all its raw material is imported, resulting in the highest foreign value-added content in Indian exports among all industries, and low employment generation via backward linkages.