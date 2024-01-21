A tale of India’s two big export industries: And a lesson on incentives

It appears unthinkable for this to have occurred. But it did. This is India’s refined petroleum industry, which contributes more than 20% to our merchandise exports in value terms. Contrast this with India’s leading services export: information technology (IT). Today, its exports in value terms are 1.5 times that of petroleum exports. Back in 2012-13, both were at nearly similar levels. The domestic value-added content of IT exports is among the highest. The labour share of value addition is only a bit less than 50%, compared to under 10% in refined petroleum. Close to 60% of employment in the sector is related to exports. Direct employment by IT services in India is estimated at 5.1 million, so about 3 million jobs are export-related. IT services have backward and forward linkages in sectors like transport, hospitality, security and housekeeping services, personal services, apart from the demand their employees generate for real estate, consumer durables, etc.

