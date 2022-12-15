A tale of two multilateral forums4 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 12:53 PM IST
- While China is challenging the US at multilateral forums, India is unable to challenge China at such forums even when its own interests are at stake.
Last week saw two important prongs of regional diplomacy, one each by India and China. New Delhi hosted the first India-Central Asia Meeting of National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils on 6 December while Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia on 7 December for the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit.