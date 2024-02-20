A tale of two sectors: Aviation soars while railways crawl

In the soaring air-fares encountered by would-be holidayers this summer, both demand and supply factors can be seen at play. Seat availability is held back not just by snarls left by covid in global aviation support systems and slow aircraft delivery by plane-makers, but also by domestic dynamics. Airport capacity, as in Mumbai, is under strain. With Indian skies under a near duopoly, we cannot count on rivalry to restrain fares from rising sharply in response to an upsurge in flying. This flier boom also appears to have an unusual blend of fuels, both springing from consumer behaviour. Easily identifiable is ‘revenge travel,’ an attempt at getting even with the pandemic lock-in. This impulse may well have merged with the ‘Yolo mindset’: You Only Live Once. The motive here, too, is to live it up. Taking a more expansive view, an echo of the West’s ‘Roaring 20s’ (after the Spanish flu a century ago) may be upon us, a wave of relief exuberance that should boost the ‘experience economy.’ A less visible contributor to the urge to fly off on holiday, though, might be what’s known as the ‘wealth effect.’ While anecdotes are all we have to back this, the satisfaction of an enlarged stock portfolio can cue a splurge on a getaway, even as market indices suggest that sizeable gains have been made in recent times, and that too, on a robustly expanded base of equity ownership. That India’s local market for civil aviation is about to regain its peak size in 2023-24, thus, is not a surprise.