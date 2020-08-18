A tale of two surveys and the behaviour of respondents

As against traditional economics, which assumes a constant discount rate, people in reality do not value the present the same way they do both the future and the past. For instance, most people would rather have a large piece of cake today, than wait for a year to get a larger weight loss reward. The reason is that they see the future as distant and value the present far more. The principle of hyperbolic discounting suggests that people prefer smaller rewards sooner over larger ones later. They seek immediate gratification. Similarly, people tend to assess the subjective costs of smaller losses incurred in the near future as higher, and those of larger losses to be incurred later as much lower. This gels intuitively with a natural tendency to delay negative consequences.