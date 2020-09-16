A tax that the country should axe right away

It is well known that a country’s entrepreneurial verve often depends on its tax policy. India’s grisly framework has long been criticized for perverse incentives that result in a variety of market distortions. From wealthy individuals to investment firms, many domestic investors have been wary of funnelling funds into start-ups because of uncertainty over cashing out with rewards that justify the risks borne. This has squeezed the access our entrepreneurs have had to local seed finance. Consider this. India’s LTCG tax on the sale of listed shares—levied if sold after a single year of purchase—is 10% on the gains made, while the same on unlisted stock is 20%, and that too, with “long term" defined as at least two years. Then there is a surcharge of 25-37% to be paid over and above that tax on unlisted shares, a charge that foreign investors need not pay. Is it any surprise that some 80% of our start-up money, as the panel’s report says, comes from abroad through venture capital and private equity funds? We should have the same rules for all classes of investors. Relieving them of LTCG worries may also offer another major benefit. It could crush an incentive for striking overseas deals that involve the transfer of stakes in equity-holding vehicles off our local tax radar. This would allow clearer patterns of ownership to emerge.