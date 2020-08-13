A taxpayer-friendly administration could get friendlier still

A number of pathbreaking reform measures have been undertaken recently for companies, including, inter alia, the introduction of a new, simpler tax regime and reduced corporate tax rates, with lower rates for domestic manufacturing companies, which is expected to pave the way for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). The country’s tax agencies have been responsive to the needs of taxpayers during the pandemic period. They have relaxed various compliance requirements and addressed their liquidity concerns. Industry is hopeful that not only would the tax department continue to play a critical role in the growth of the nation, but will also strive to continue setting new standards.