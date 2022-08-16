A technical loan write-off must be seen in the right perspective4 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 10:35 PM IST
A loan taken off a bank’s books does not mean that the lender abandons its pursuit of repayment
Peaceful transfers of power are a feature of our democracy. But it’s not just power that newly-elected administrations inherit. They are often saddled with the implications of actions taken by those in power before. The Narendra Modi administration was just 7 Lok Sabha sittings young when the House roared with the opposition’s demand for answers to a “loan waive off" worth ₹7,000 crore. Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury led the uproar by referring to a news report that blamed the government for allegedly going easy on elite borrowers.