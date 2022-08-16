A technical loan write-off must be seen in the right perspective

Those promises keep the business alive and balance sheets strong. The strength of these institutions depends on how well these promises are kept. People trust banks to get back the money they lend. But what if one of these promises appears to be slightly weaker than others? Representing them on an equal footing with stronger ones would not be fair to those closely monitoring the bank. It would also be misleading for the bank’s management. It follows that classifying repayment promises by their strength would serve an important purpose. This explains why the sector’s regulator, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asks banks to classify their assets as per its master circular of 1 October 2021, ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification, and Provision Pertaining to Advances’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}