A test looms for RBI on its targeting of inflation

After a price scare in the latter half of 2020, monthly readings of retail inflation have stayed mostly within RBI’s 6% upper limit of tolerance over the past year, though they printed above its central target of 4%. While the economy’s need for credit support must have made a mid-band target too much of a stretch for RBI, its dovish approach has also made it likelier that it will get caught behind the curve of a price surge. Will it? By RBI’s estimates, our economy is poised to grow 7.8% in 2022-23 with inflation projected at 4.5%, which would mean faster nominal growth than what the Union budget projects. Confidence in any of these numbers could vary as the year unfolds, but it’s the price-index variable that would likely be subject to the most volatility. Various assets look inflated right now, even as sundry trends imply multiple risks. Inelastic imports of dearer crude oil globally could combine with a weaker rupee to raise fuel costs, for example, while the use of our dollar reserves as a currency prop would enforce other tricky trade-offs. Rising input costs have seen retail tags marked up by a wide range of businesses, lately, a trend that might strengthen. Even if supply-chain setbacks are no longer a big worry, a robust revival of private consumption from an extended slump could also push demand ahead of what’s available. By RBI’s forecast, however, demand and supply will largely stay on an even keel.