A theory on what possibly saves the rich from the poor

Let me present what I see every single day in Gurgaon. Housemaids are stopped at the gates and harassed by security guards, who are usually malnourished men in paramilitary costumes from the same social and economic backgrounds as the maids. The guards have no one else to bully. Also, harassing is a form of flirtation. The only threats the maids face during their journey from their impoverished residences to their affluent places of work are from men and women who are a lot like them. Traffic cops are more likely to harass motorcyclists than owners of luxury sedans. All the bribes that the poor pay are to people from their own class or an economic rung not very higher than their own. The violent war between police and Naxals is in reality a war between the poor and the poorer.