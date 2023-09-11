A thick alphabet soup of global entities has been getting thicker4 min read 11 Sep 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The proliferation of groups is an inevitable consequence of the world headed for multi-polarity as multilateralism weakens
As the world lurches towards greater multi-polarity, there is an alphabet soup of plurilateral organizations vying for power and influence. The Group of 20 (G20) nations just concluded its summit meeting under India’s presidency. India, which had received the baton from Indonesia, will turn it over to Brazil this November. The G20, made up of 19 nations and the European Union (EU), is itself an expansion of the earlier Group of 7 developed nations (G7). The G7 was born in 1973 as a crisis management and coordination group following the first oil shock and reverberations caused by the end of the Bretton Woods fixed currency exchange system. Similarly, the G20 was born in response to the Asian Financial Crisis of 1998. Both the G7 and G20 are unofficial inter-governmental groups. It is by convention today that heads of state, finance ministers, central bank governors and other officials attend their summit meetings.