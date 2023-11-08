A thin line separates economic nationalism from a closed economy but it can work
Economic nationalism gone wrong is a beggar-thyself policy, not a beggar-thy-neighbour one. But there's a way to get it right, just as several East Asian economies did, through a judicious policy mix.
With the United States leading the way, the world seems to be entering a new era of economic nationalism, as many countries prioritize their domestic social, economic, and environmental agendas over free trade and multilateralism. While US President Joe Biden’s approach is more measured and open to international cooperation than Donald Trump’s was, it nonetheless raises concerns among economic liberals, who see echoes of a 1930s-style return to protectionism and autarky.