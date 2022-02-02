A thinking person’s Budget

The Union Budget in India has always been a matter of much media hype over the years and it refuses to die down, even if quite a few major changes that were expected in the reform agenda have been enacted so far. The budget being a statement of expenses and revenue for the government usually also holds clues to what it considers as a priority for the year, and how far in the future it is looking. For example, capital expenditures that hit the budget and in effect borrowing for a particular year, indicate a willingness to reap the benefits in future years as opposed to increasing current expenditure like salaries or handouts that bode ill for future generations without any focus on revenue generation. As with any household or business, maximizing revenue and minimizing non-capital expenditure is the path to salvation.

When one looks beyond the noise around the reactions to the budget and before the fine print becomes a lot clearer, a high level understanding comes across as it being a fairly thoughtful exercise. Let us look at the reasons for calling it thoughtful. What are the facts of the case? We have been through a severe economic slowdown as a result of a global pandemic that has dramatically impacted the livelihoods of a large mass of this populous country. The Government has responded with increasing spending, supporting a health infrastructure that is in need of much investment and allowing a liberal credit environment by ensuring adequate liquidity in the face of a severe slowdown. The economy has since rebounded however the threat is not gone and the overall situation remains still very fragile. What can one do in such a scenario? This needs careful thought.

On the one hand, if you expand the economy with dramatic spending without building confidence in the business community, much of this expenditure funded by high-cost debt will end up being a stone around ones’ neck. If one hesitates and tries to become fiscally prudent too early, the risk of stagnation will haunt. What is the path of least resistance?

The tightrope has been handled thoughtfully. While a dose of transparency has been administered by bringing down the funding from small savings down and increasing government borrowing, this could lead to bond markets reacting negatively even if the overall borrowing is not going up. With a much more conservative estimate for revenues, even if the month of January reflecting the buoyancy in the economy has produced the highest revenue for any month so far, the budget documents do not give cause for worry. The estimate on government divestitures has also been reduced and the focus is back on revenue growth on the back of a strong economy rather than on selling “the family silver". The lack of tinkering on the direct and indirect taxations slabs and rates is also a signal to enable confidence and allow for a more stable environment in which companies and individuals can plan for investments without significant worry on taxation pitfalls.

While trying to come off the high expenditure-low growth economy care has to be taken that we do not take the support off too soon nor do we boost growth in a naturally growing economy to overleverage it at this time. Interest rates globally are inching up, inflation worries darken the horizon and in such an environment, to pump prime the economy without any buffers could imperil the economy in the future. With this backdrop the budget appears to have charted out a reasonable middle ground with adequate incentives for capital expenditure, a significant curb on populist measures and non-revenue generating expenditure and a more transparent record of its plan for the year ahead.

Notable expectations that were not seen at least mentioned in the budget speech (and can come in the form of the fine print) were notifications to the effect allowing for foreign investors to not be liable for withholding tax on investments in sovereign securities. This was seen as a necessary condition for India to be included in global bond indices. This along with a few other expectations such as relief on surcharge on personal taxation, reduction in GST rates made for the budget to evoke tepid to negative reactions.

However, the Budget does manage to walk a fine line between these urgent contra forces facing the country at this time by making some futuristic and bold forward-looking statements. The allowing for digital assets to be traded albeit within a taxation framework has ensured that the fear of such instruments being banned is now behind us. Signaling the launch of a Digital Rupee to be issued by the RBI is another statement of intent to allow for a new asset class to be introduced in India.

(Tushar Pradhan is chief investment officer, HSBC Asset Management Company (India) Private Limited. The views expressed in this article are personal in nature.)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.