A thinking person’s Budget

The tightrope has been handled thoughtfully. While a dose of transparency has been administered by bringing down the funding from small savings down and increasing government borrowing, this could lead to bond markets reacting negatively even if the overall borrowing is not going up. With a much more conservative estimate for revenues, even if the month of January reflecting the buoyancy in the economy has produced the highest revenue for any month so far, the budget documents do not give cause for worry. The estimate on government divestitures has also been reduced and the focus is back on revenue growth on the back of a strong economy rather than on selling “the family silver". The lack of tinkering on the direct and indirect taxations slabs and rates is also a signal to enable confidence and allow for a more stable environment in which companies and individuals can plan for investments without significant worry on taxation pitfalls.