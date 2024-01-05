A thorough infrastructure review is a must for climate disaster readiness
Summary
- For each type of climate hazard, we need a physical audit of the present state of public infrastructure in hazard-prone areas. The 15th Finance Commission scored each state on a disaster risk index based on susceptibility to floods, drought, cyclones and earthquakes. Take it further.
The December message from CoP-28 was loud and clear. Nation states are on their own in the battle against climate change. They are free to do whatever mitigation they can, while at the same time having to accept mitigation failure in the big emission centres. As for adaptation, it is expected they will be self-motivated to find their own resources, since improved resilience is in their best interests.