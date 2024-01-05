A thorough infrastructure review is a must for climate disaster readiness

It is no secret that publicly funded infrastructure —buildings, bridges, roads, warehouses, power installations, water and sanitation pipes—is often in a state of serious disrepair. Then there is the problem of rampant urban construction of commercial and residential structures along natural drainage routes of cities, leading to urban flooding even with a heavy rainfall, let alone a disastrous cyclone of the kind that hit Chennai recently. For coastal cities, there is a need for a city-wide audit of drainage routes, and construction of alternative channels to those that have been blocked. Some built residential or commercial structures may well need to be razed to restore former drainage channels, if that is necessary for the survival of the city in future.