A tie-up between Honda and Nissan will not fix their problems
Summary
- Speed, not scale, is what they require
Honda put nostalgia to the fore on December 18th when it announced that the Prelude, a nameplate last produced some 25 years ago, now being relaunched as a hybrid-electric, would come with the option of a system that simulates gear changes and combustion-engine noises. The message, however, was quickly drowned out by news with far more bearing on the Japanese carmaker’s future. It is considering merging with Nissan, a floundering domestic rival, to create the world’s third-largest carmaker by sales, behind only Toyota and Volkswagen. Yet joining together will not fix the problems of a duo stuck in the past.