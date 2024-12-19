A tie-up between Honda and Nissan will not fix their problems

Would a deal secure the future of the firms involved, though? Pooling resources would help. Yet the biggest advantage Chinese firms have is not scale but speed. New models are developed in three years or fewer, half the time it takes foreign firms. Software is updated in the blink of an eye. No legacy carmaker from Japan, America or Europe has yet worked out how to match the pace at which Chinese carmakers are innovating. Bringing together two ponderous Japanese giants, whose best years may be behind them, is unlikely to be the answer.