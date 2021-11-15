A traffic lockdown may be what Delhi requires

Various attempts have been made in the past. Building projects, for example, are frequently brought to a halt in this season with little noticeable impact on the NCR’s air quality. Curbs on firecrackers, diesel gen-sets and so on have also been tried. Momentary restrictions on industrial exhaust and sweet deals for farmers to stop setting their post-harvest waste on fire have not had much to show either. As for local-area initiatives, smog towers and water spraying have revealed themselves to be too little up against too much. The most controversial of ideas so far has been the road-rationing that Delhi tested five years ago, when only vehicles with odd number-plates were allowed on streets one day and even numbers the next. The results of that experiment ran into a data fog with conflicting interpretations, but the fact that an odd-even road policy was not deployed again sums up its problem: It did not prove helpful enough to justify the disruption caused. Yet, hardened by stiff lockdowns to contain covid last summer, we might find that a worthy purpose is served by a full traffic lockdown of the NCR as we confront our pollution season.