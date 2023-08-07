A tragedy of commons shouldn’t need a tipping point for us to act4 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:03 PM IST
We must address infractions that’ll add up to spell collective harm well before a point of no return
Have you ever waited patiently in a two-lane traffic jam and seen another vehicle overtake you to clog up the oncoming side as well? Or observed neighbours in colonies encroach on the space in front of their houses, well into the road? Or felt that although a WhatsApp group was started for a specific purpose (let’s say, a school alumni group), a few have hijacked the agenda and monopolized narratives, ruining the group’s cohesion, often driving some members away or causing the forum to splinter into sub-groups? If so, you have experienced a ‘tragedy of commons,’ a phenomenon named and studied by biologist Garret Hardin.