A tragedy of commons shouldn’t need a tipping point for us to act

Take, for example, the iconic role model Ian Fleming created—James Bond. From the chain smoking, heavy drinking, womanizing cavalier bachelor of the 60s, Bond evolved into a non-smoking, sensitive and committed father. The current generation may find it hard to believe that there was a female character in a Bond film Goldfinger named Pussy Galore. The franchise of James Bond reflects what society accepts and what it is disgusted by. Angst can also accumulate over time and erupt like the #MeToo movement or the Arab Spring. At some point, enough people come to see the status quo as unacceptable and take on powerful multi-billion dollar corporate-political nexuses, compelling them to change course. The anti-tobacco movement is an example. From being a ‘cool’ lifestyle statement till the early 2000s, tobacco consumption now faces censure and curbs, ranging from bans on smoking in public places and heavy taxation to graphic images on packets and the removal of deceptive terms like ‘mild’ or ‘light’ from cigarette branding to go with public awareness campaigns on the consequences of smoking. So much so that there are now investment portfolios that brand themselves as ‘tobacco free’, assuring investors that their wealth will never be invested in tobacco firms. All this shows that change is possible when a critical mass is achieved.