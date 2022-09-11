A trove of insights on how to get India’s institutions future-ready

Writing with his characteristic old-world charm and grace—thankfully, some things don’t change and need not—Singh focuses on the institutions that must be developed for the future. He is concerned with concepts and frameworks for thinking about challenges such as economic diplomacy, fiscal management and federalism, regulation, public health and climate action. Building institutions encodes processes and checks and balances into the functioning of the economy so that individuals, with their brilliance and failings, can influence outcomes only up to a point. Singh makes a case for stripping the finance ministry of its expenditure and fiscal management duties to vest these instead in new institutions to be headed by unelected technocrats—such as a fiscal council, a new mechanism for close coordination between the GST Council and the Finance Commission, which, he argues, may need to be made permanent with a mandate for a sustained dialogue with states—and reforming the Reserve Bank of India, given that its role as the government’s debt manager conflicts with its mandate as the country’s monetary authority.

