A Trump victory in the US will shake up the global economic risk scenario
Summary
- While Trump and Biden share some foreign-policy priorities, the former's protectionist economic policies could spark a trade war and impact markets.
We have entered a period of intensifying geopolitical rivalries and conflicts. Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its third year; the Israel-Hamas conflict could still become a regional war; and the deepening Cold War between the US and China may yet turn hot over Taiwan later this decade. If Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November, the world will be even further destabilized. And yet, these risks have had only a limited effect on economies and markets so far. Might that soon change?