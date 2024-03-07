A Trump victory in the US will shake up the global economic risk scenario

The biggest difference between Trump and Biden is on the issues of Nato, Europe and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Some worry that Trump would abandon Ukraine and let Russia win the war. But since he is likely to remain hawkish on China, he may worry about the signal it would send (on Taiwan) to let Russia take over Ukraine. Moreover, what Trump really wants is for European Nato members to spend more on defence. If they do that, he may recognize the alliance’s value as it pivots to Asia to deter China.