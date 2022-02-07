A turtle, not a hare

The RBI’s likely hike of the reverse repo rate while keeping the repo rate constant would also align well with recent inflation data, which averaged lower than the RBI’s forecasts in Q4 of 2021. Inflation data for January (to be released on 14 February) is likely to trend higher, towards the 6% mark, though mostly due to a low base for food prices. We think the policy approach is in line with the flexible inflation targeting strategy followed by the MPC through the pandemic – implicitly targeting a 4-6% range for inflation rather than the 4% target enshrined in the mandate. This explains comments from the governor that inflation is within the RBI’s tolerance band.