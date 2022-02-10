A twist in the crypto tale in need of regulatory attention

The declaration that there will be a central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been taken as a further sign of crypto legitimacy: If RBI is doing it, then there can be nothing wrong. But there is a big difference. Our CBDC will be an e-rupee and thus a substitute for paper currency, and it cannot be traded as its value is what is on the paper or in the account. This is not so for crypto coins. The two cannot be likened. The temptation of CBDCs across the world is ostensibly to leverage blockchain technology. Here, technology seems to be an end and not the means, which deserves more deliberation.