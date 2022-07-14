A typology of states and their varied development challenges4 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 10:01 PM IST
Our least developed states could up their game by pursuing policies and practices seen in those with better balanced growth
In my column of 20 May 2022, I had discussed three contrasting patterns of development seen in the states of Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Several readers had commented that the discussion should be extended to all states. In response, I present here a very simple analysis covering all 22 states for which the required data is available.