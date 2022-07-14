A typology of states and their varied development challenges

Per capita income is considered an incomplete measure of development, while the Human Development Index (HDI), a more people-centric measure, is a complex index, sensitive to the weights of its many constituent indicators, and it has been evolving over time. Life expectancy is considered the best summary measure of socio-economic success by Sen and others [Amartya Sen, ‘Mortality as an indicator of economic success and failure’, The Economic Journal, 108 (446), 1998]. While it is significantly correlated with per capita income, it is also determined by other quality-of-life elements. In the data on Indian states, per capita income accounts for only 38% of the variation in life expectancy, as indicated by the regression line (dotted) in the adjoining scatter diagram (for the statistically inclined, the regression equation is significant at 1% level with an R- square value of 38.3). I have used life expectancy in addition to per capita income in classifying states into various development groups.