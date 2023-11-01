A U.S. Ultimatum for Qatar: Stop Sheltering Hamas
SummaryIf Doha continues backing the terror group, it should be held accountable for American hostages’ deaths.
More than three weeks after the Oct. 7 atrocities, Qatar still plays host to Hamas’s “political" leaders, allowing the terror group to coordinate with Iran and pump its propaganda throughout the world. Doha says its relationship with Hamas benefits the U.S. and Israel, providing a channel to negotiate the release of hostages held in Gaza. Rather than indulge this charade, the White House and Congress should issue an ultimatum to Qatar: Shut down all support for Hamas and deliver the hostages, or suffer the consequences.