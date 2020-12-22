A unified approach would help us counter the risk of epidemics

With challenges come opportunities for reconstruction and growth. Given India’s capacity for manufacturing and technology, there is no reason why we cannot take a new approach to establish systems that strengthen participatory planning and delivery of healthcare. In preparing for future epidemics, we now have an opportunity to combine knowledge and skills from all over the world. We must integrate not only the discipline of epidemiology, but also social sciences, research and development, diplomacy, logistics and crisis management. Surveillance and monitoring are the backbone of infectious-disease preparedness, particularly with a one-health approach that calls for tracking animal, avian and human disease in tandem. Building trusted systems for the provision of primary healthcare and referrals for advanced care is India’s greatest challenge, given that quality healthcare for the poor is often either inaccessible or unaffordable.