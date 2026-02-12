A US-led critical minerals alliance presents India with opportunities as well as challenges
The Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington shows how access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths is now a geo-strategic concern. It holds promise for India, but there are risks: joining thi bloc could help us secure supplies, but may also work against our strategic autonomy in a fractured world.
The Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting convened in Washington D.C. last week underscored the extent to which resource security has become central to contemporary geopolitics. Hosted by US secretary of state Marco Rubio, with vice-president J.D. Vance delivering the keynote address, the gathering brought together representatives from 54 countries and the European Commission.