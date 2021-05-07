The results of the assembly elections in a slew of states could not have come any sooner. Millions of apprehensive Indians will now hope that authorities can rightfully turn their attention to combating covid’s deadly second wave. The misplaced attention to electioneering had proven to be a tragic distraction given the apocalyptic scenes being played out throughout the nation. The results highlight the need for the Narendra Modi government to wake up and exert its grip on this humanitarian crisis. In an inter-connected globe, an upheaval in the world’s most populous democracy during a pandemic has an impact beyond its shores.

Even the most ardent supporter of the government will have to concede that the verdict of the assembly elections was disappointing. Granted the BJP held on to Assam with relative ease. Yet, the party failed to make inroads elsewhere. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK trounced its opponents, including the AIDMK-BJP alliance. In Kerala, P. Vijayan’s administration bucked an anti-incumbency trend. Most spectacularly, the BJP’s expectations in West Bengal were crushed by a TMC landslide. After running a vitriolic campaign against Mamata Banerjee, the scale of the TMC win will surely hurt Modi supporters. Far from the promise of over 200 sets, the BJP ended up struggling to reach 80. On the campaign trail in Bengal, the PM had boasted about the ‘largest rallies’ he had ever seen. They may have come out in droves but the saffron swing failed to materialize.

These elections reflect important home truths for the Modi administration. If the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh were projected as vindicating the PM’s demonetization policy, surely these results betray a growing unease with the Centre’s bungled approach towards the pandemic. It was extraordinary to witness campaign speeches which seemed oblivious to the funeral pyres blazing around the country. We have witnessed a strong regional current that is capable of countering the Modi and Amit Shah wave.

To be fair to the Modi government, few across the globe can claim to have handled the pandemic with competence. Indeed, it was not that long ago that Boris Johnson was being excoriated for the UK’s government’s performance. The sheer immensity of India’s population would have always posed difficulties to manage during the pandemic. Nonetheless, the ineptitude and hubris of the administration defies logic.

A few key contributory factors come to mind. First, the strategy adopted by the government has been muddled at best and farcical at worst. When a government permits thousands to gather for the ‘Kumbh’ with little social distancing; when large election rallies in Bengal are trumpeted, you know that reason has fled. In addition, too much was made of a low mortality rate in India. The scenes playing out in cities across India where shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines have dominated headlines speak tragically of the sheer human cost of this ill-judged over confidence.

Third, the vaccination roll-out in India has been unbelievably slow. In large part, this is due to poor official decision-making. The laggard pace of the roll-out may be explicable if India had a huge dependency on imports. But unlike most countries it is fortunate to have the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines in the Serum Institute of India (SII) within its borders.

If ever there was a shining example of a ‘Make in India’ product, Covishield must be it. Yet, the truth is that the government dithered while others were prepared to be bold. Boris Johnson made many mistakes during the pandemic but he correctly assessed that only a swift and successful vaccination drive could pave the way to some sort of normality. The British Prime Minister astutely judged that manufacturers such as SII needed appropriate lead time to ramp up capacity. Not so with Modi’s minions who failed to appreciate this.

It is clear that significant challenges lie ahead for the Modi government. That said, it would be premature to write the Prime Minister’s political epitaph for several reasons. First, the BJP still commands a clear majority in the Lok Sabha. Second, there is ample time before the next general election for Modi to reorient the narrative. If the electorate was able to elect Indira Gandhi in 1980 when the Emergency was still fresh in the memory, then anything’s possible. Third, these assembly elections did not signal any great appetite for a Congress revival. Despite Rahul Gandhi’s consistent criticism of the government, voters have shied away from the party. India’s opposition doesn’t look like a government-in-waiting.

Looking ahead for Modi, it is clear that accelerating the vaccination drive is all important. But a successful roll-out will require appropriate synergies between the private and public sectors. Inspiration can be drawn from the UK’s Vaccination Task-Force which brought together experts from government, scientists and industry to cut through red-tape, develop funding and operational solutions for the roll-out.

The road to a recovery also demands statesmanship. At the moment, anxiety has filled the vacuum left by a largely silent leadership. The need of the hour though is for an inclusive style of leadership capable of speaking to all Indians. The path ahead will not be easy. Yet, the crisis also provides Modi an opportunity to step up and seize the narrative. For a man who won the last general election on a mandate to protect and safeguard citizens, the time has come for the nation’s ‘chowkidaar’ to redeem his sacred promise.

Rishabh Bhandari is a London-based lawyer and political commentator.

