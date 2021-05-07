A wake up call for the Modi administration

Even the most ardent supporter of the government will have to concede that the verdict of the assembly elections was disappointing. Granted the BJP held on to Assam with relative ease. Yet, the party failed to make inroads elsewhere. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK trounced its opponents, including the AIDMK-BJP alliance. In Kerala, P. Vijayan’s administration bucked an anti-incumbency trend. Most spectacularly, the BJP’s expectations in West Bengal were crushed by a TMC landslide. After running a vitriolic campaign against Mamata Banerjee, the scale of the TMC win will surely hurt Modi supporters. Far from the promise of over 200 sets, the BJP ended up struggling to reach 80. On the campaign trail in Bengal, the PM had boasted about the ‘largest rallies’ he had ever seen. They may have come out in droves but the saffron swing failed to materialize.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}