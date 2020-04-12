Opinion | A way to keep India both safe and afloat

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly shifted India’s stance against covid-19 from life-before-worldly-living to life-and-worldly-living, even as signals from his meeting on Saturday with chief ministers suggested that India’s three-week lockdown, due to end on 14 April, will be extended in some form for another two weeks to arrest the spiral of infections. The virus remains fearsome. Globally, covid claimed about 100,000 lives in a span of just 101 days, with half of them in just a week. India’s toll may be no higher than three digits so far, but the danger is still growing. The trend of daily new cases is still steep, exposing larger and larger numbers to risk. Data trackers have noted signs of a slight slowing of the virus’s advance towards the end of the 21-day period. Our upward curve has not flattened yet, though it may have begun to lose a bit of its steepness. The countrywide curfew must surely have had an effect. At the very least, it has bought us some time to prepare for this public health crisis. Yet, the lack of clear success has only complicated the question of how the gains of these curbs stack up against the costs borne in keeping the economy shut.

Not only must India uphold the constitutional right of people to earn a living, which vast multitudes are deprived of, the country also needs to consider the risk of hundreds of millions being pushed into poverty—perhaps even starvation—by their loss of incomes. As of now, India seems headed for a mild version of the mid-case scenario laid out by a McKinsey & Company report that outlines three scenarios. Among other things, the consultancy’s mid-scenario assumes a lockdown till mid-May, with moderate relaxations and at least three months needed for production to achieve prior levels. Our national output would contract by 20% in the first quarter of 2020-21 under such conditions, by its estimate, and by 2-3% over the entire fiscal year. If this were to unfold, “The cost of stabilizing and protecting households, companies, and lenders could exceed [ ₹10 trillion]," according to the report. On current indications, however, an economic shrinkage can still be averted this year (if not quarter). Our broad challenge on this front is two-fold. One, we must unlock a chunk of commercial activity to save further livelihoods from being lost; and two, we need to work out a fiscal package that does not fall short of the money India will need to relieve distress.

A sensible way out to secure both lives and livelihoods, as the Prime Minister reportedly hinted, would involve a calibrated easing of the lockdown, starting Wednesday. This could be a regime revised to place tight restrictions only on the worst affected parts of the country, letting work resume elsewhere under strict precautions. There has been talk of red, yellow and green areas marked on the country’s map to reflect how unsafe or safe they are. Combined with locality-level containment zones, each surrounded by a buffer ring, such a variable approach could help attain the balance needed at this stage of the outbreak. How well this shift works out would depend on the accuracy of infection data, and thus the quality of testing plans, as much as the efficacy of medical action. The Centre has said it has set up 586 dedicated covid facilities with over 100,000 isolation beds and nearly 12,000 intensive care beds. Yet, every microscopic detail of India’s plan after 14 April would need close attention. It’s a microbe we’re up against, and our defences might prove only as strong as their weakest link.

