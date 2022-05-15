A weakening balance sheet may explain RBI’s latest rate actions

As interest rates rise elsewhere, RBI must have feared even bigger mark-to market losses. Since the beginning of the year, the differential between an American and Indian 10-year government bond has often been below the threshold of 500 basis points (that is, 5 percentage points). This has reduced the incentive of foreign investors to stay invested in Indian debt, and the US reversal of quantitative easing will increase the pressure. Since the start of 2022, foreign investors have pulled out an equivalent of $20 billion from Indian capital markets.