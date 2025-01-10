A wealth tax is an idea best judged by the canons of taxation
Summary
- Tax principles laid down in 1776 by Adam Smith remain remarkably relevant, though his list has been extended since. We must test the idea of a wealth tax against these, lest we get carried away by progressive idealism
The trouble with taxation is not its inevitability, nor its comparison for that reason with mortality, but its susceptibility to being viewed through lenses tinted by the viewer’s own tax liability. Evidence of this rises and falls in waves, peaking around budget time.