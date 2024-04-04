A well-integrated action plan is needed to solve India's water crisis
Summary
- A people-centric, multi-pronged and science-based approach could ensure we don’t run short of this vital resource.
The headlines in recent days have been about severe and debilitating water shortages in several states of the country—particularly in the south. All eyes have been on Bengaluru—which is India’s Silicon Valley, the country’s most technically savvy, most innovative and third richest city. It is also a city that spotlights the disconnect between the corporate sector’s famed strategic management capabilities (unfortunately over-shadowed by its short-sightedness in not engaging with sustainability governance) and government orthodoxy.