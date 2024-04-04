A well-integrated action plan is needed to solve India's water crisis

In general, India is an inherently water-stressed country, hosting 18% of the world’s population with only 4% of its water resources. 70% of its surface water is unfit for consumption and over 40 million litres of waste-water flows into its rivers and water bodies daily. Our water resources and their quality must be addressed for adequacy and accessibility. The government’s own first census of water bodies, commendable as that is, documents the rather pitiful state of water bodies in India—in terms of location, state of fullness and beneficiary population. More than 97% of our water bodies are in rural areas, with reservoirs making up a mere 12%. According to a member of the Central Water Commission, we need to “acknowledge the fact that India’s water reservoirs are dying" (The Wire Science, 2 February 2021).