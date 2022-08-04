A windscreen haze means RBI should drive carefully

So what does this mean for the MPC meeting on Friday? First, it would be premature to declare victory over inflation. Domestic prices are generally sticky, so while the fall in global commodity prices has helped ease firms’ margin pressures, it will take time to translate into lower retail prices. In addition, crude oil prices remain sticky at close to $100 a barrel. Uneven rains, and lopsided sowing patterns, particularly for rice, could push up prices. There has also been a sharp revision in electricity tariffs in a number of states, while cooking gas and kerosene prices are also on the rise. As the service sector reopens, core services inflation is likely to stay elevated. We are also alert to second-round effects, through higher inflation expectations, wages and rents, leading to a persistence of core inflationary pressures. On balance, we do not believe there is a compelling case for RBI to change its 2022-23 inflation forecast of 6.7%.