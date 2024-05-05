A winner-takes-all economy is bad for innovation and art
Summary
- An intellectually homogenous establishment that determines how artists are rewarded can cramp diversity of thought. Conventional thinking doesn’t create art.
I was disappointed by this year’s Whitney Biennial—it was hard for me to tell if one video installation was art or an HR training video—but as an economist, I have to admit the exhibition was successful in at least one respect: It did what art is supposed to do, which is to hold up a mirror to our society and economy. And this year’s biennial shows how America’s elite institutions are stifling innovation and creativity.