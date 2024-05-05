A winner-takes-all economy is bad for innovation and art

It is unfortunate that artists, known for unconventional politics and solidarity with the unseen and discriminated against, now have views that have been adopted or even outpaced by mainstream cultural institutions and corporations. If artists want to offend or provoke, they need to do work that will truly shock their audience—say, an installation sympathizing with the 6 January protesters [in the US capital]. But it is doubtful an artist pushing those kinds of boundaries would be accepted to the MFA programme at Yale, let alone get representation from a well-regarded New York gallery, never mind catch the attention of a Whitney curator.