A woman’s body is not her own in much of today’s world

In this backdrop, let’s look at the US, where women are now facing an “all out assault" on their reproductive rights, as a number of states in the country are on a spree of enacting restrictive abortion laws. At the end of 2021, the country’s Supreme Court (SC) is set to hear arguments on the legality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi’s petition for appeal of a circuit-court decision that threw out its law was admitted only after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a proponent of abortion rights. At this juncture, many pro-choice activists are apprehensive about the possibility of the SC’s present conservative majority endorsing the legality of the Mississippi law, or perhaps even going further by overturning its 1973 landmark ruling in the Roe vs. Wade case, which legalized abortion nationwide and proclaimed that the “decision whether to continue a pregnancy or have an abortion, that impacts a person’s body, health, family and future, belongs to the individual, not the government". In its brief to the SC, Mississippi’s attorney general argued for revoking the Roe vs Wade ruling and a subsequent 1992 decision that affirmed it, calling both “egregiously wrong… unprincipled decisions… that have poisoned the national discourse, and plagued the law", and asked for state legislatures to be given greater power to “restrict abortions". In this context, Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, an advocacy group that is among those challenging the Mississippi law, expressed deep concern that “if Roe falls, the impact will be immediate and far-reaching, well beyond Mississippi, since half the States in the country are ready to ban abortion entirely… endangering the lives of women of child-bearing age, who have never known a world in which they don’t have this basic right". “Such a situation will be terrible for many women... [especially those] who are young, single, abused, can’t afford a child... [and have] no place to go," rued a doctor at the Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, the only functioning abortion clinic in Mississippi (as on 30 June 2021), as cited by a media story. Nearly three-quarters of the women seeking abortions in that state are African-American, who make up about 38% of its population, according to late-2020 federal data.