A world order that’s in shambles and an ultimatum on UN reforms

In some ways, the crisis of multilateralism should not be surprising. The global order that emerged after the end of World War II was a product of its time. As underlying structural realities shift, the stress is palpable, as various institutions, norms and processes face challenges from multiple directions. Not only is China challenging an order that it believes was created in its absence, but even the US, which was its most important founding father, seems dissatisfied with the status quo. For a liberal order that has arguably been central to maintaining peace and prosperity worldwide for more than seven decades, this growing inability to provide equitable and effective solutions to today’s common challenges signals a remarkable retreat. As it happens, it is this seeming retreat that makes it imperative for nations like India to develop an alternative strategy to secure their interests in a world where great power competition is becoming sharper by the day.