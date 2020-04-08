Opinion | A worthy health plan in need of a clear voice

Limited means in the face of expanding needs require us to allot resources in a way that achieves the best outcomes. While market systems are said to have aced this job, in general, the covid crisis has served us a sharp reminder of the vital role of central planning in vital sectors such as healthcare. After decades of neglect, India’s public health infrastructure is abysmal, and the challenge ahead looks daunting. The extent to which our 21-day lockdown has helped slow the spread of the virus remains unclear and it still seems that it will sicken more Indians than we might have the capacity to treat. It is thus reassuring that the Union ministry of health and family welfare has announced a plan for covid care that aims to expand facilities and optimize the use of what we have available. The three-tier system to be put in place is based on what’s called “triage" in medical circles. This involves the sorting of patients by the degree of their need for care. Done with due efficiency, it could minimize waste, in terms of both time and equipment, reduce the risk of further infections, and maximize recoveries. Task specialization and the division of labour among medical staff could also raise overall performance levels. Three-way separation is a protocol that emergency units at hospitals follow. As an all-India exercise, though, it would have to be accompanied by clear public communication.

According to this plan, the government will commission three types of dedicated facilities for covid cases. Covid-19 Care Centres (CCCs) will admit mild or very mild or suspected cases, and these could be makeshift units set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums and lodges. By central data, 70% of patients in India exhibit mild or very mild symptoms, and they would have CCCs to attend to them. The second category will be Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs), meant to look after cases that have been clinically marked as moderate. A DCHC could be either a hospital or a separate block in one with assured oxygen support. The third type will be Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs), which shall offer comprehensive care, mainly for those cases designated as severe. These will not just have beds with oxygen supply, but higher-order intensive care equipment such as ventilators. For the latter two, strict zones will be marked out, so that those suffering from other ailments are not exposed to coronavirus infection. This would be especially crucial once India’s lockdown is lifted. Millions of non-covid patients need medical attention, too, and they should not find themselves shut out.

Plans often look better on paper than they work out on the ground. The success of this one may depend on where the sorting takes place, by whom, and with what level of clinical confidence. The quality of covid testing operations would have a key part to play here. Post-lockdown, should people start going out for treatment on their own, they must not get confused by an alphabet soup of options. It seems unlikely that every CCC will be located close to a DCHC, and so mix-ups over who needs to go where are highly avoidable. To ensure that clarity prevails, we need publicity campaigns aimed at diverse audiences that spell out exactly what people must do if they sense they’re coming down with the disease. It would also help if relatives of patients are kept in the loop with status updates. Attention devoted to such finer details could yet prevent our health set-up from getting overwhelmed.