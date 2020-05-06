Opinion | A worthy way to fund a big-bang stimulus

As the government works out ways of funding a stimulus package to rescue the economy from the ravages of covid-19, one out-of-the-box idea seems to have caught its attention. On Wednesday, Mint reported that the Centre may be looking at raising funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by pledging shares in various public sector enterprises (PSEs). This reflects a welcome openness to new ideas. For meaningful fiscal action, we may need as much as ₹10 trillion in additional spending this year. This is far more than what our overstretched government finances would allow, but a one-off booster shot still needs to be delivered. As the economist Ajit Ranade wrote in his column for this newspaper on 5 May, outlining this proposal, the country has 58 PSEs listed for public trading with a combined market value of about ₹10 trillion. The government could pledge some of its stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India, a tenth of which was scheduled to be sold off anyway. The loans so arranged could be repaid once economic growth is back, investor appetite returns and the equity can be put up for sale.

A hefty chunk of money could be raised through such a device. Since banks are flush with funds these days, they may be keen to join RBI in this exercise. However, to keep the complexity of it minimal and its terms favourable to the stimulus cause, it should be restricted to RBI and the government. This would allow it to be structured as a repurchase agreement, instead of a regular loan transaction—which would have added to the Centre’s official debt burden, and perhaps exposed our sovereign credit rating to the risk of a downgrade. Since it would be a “repo" deal of the kind RBI routinely runs, the interest rate on the money loaned this way would be very low, too. In general, collateralized lending by the central bank to the government could avoid many of the pitfalls of other financing options.

The central bank is reckoned to have the money. It could lend significant sums from its own cash balances, what it rakes in daily from banks by selling bonds at its reverse repo window. On 5 May, RBI reported over ₹8.5 trillion stuffed into its vaults this way, despite having cut its reverse repo rate recently to discourage this. Any credit that RBI extends to the Centre in excess of what it has available, though, would amount to monetization of the government’s deficit, the so-called “printing of money". There is no bar on this, but if resorted to, it must be done with due restraint. Otherwise, we might find more liquidity sloshing around than the economy’s productive capacity, which could prove inflationary. While the mechanism of a mortgage would restrain such excesses, it would be best if PSE-based debt is used to fund only a safe proportion of the ₹10 trillion odd that’s needed. Also, the scheme should spell out clearly how the assets pledged would be disposed of by the government once market conditions return to normal. Not only must this enlargement of the Centre’s fiscal deficit be a strictly one-time move, the debt incurred should not end up rolled over on account of policy wobbles over disinvestment later on. For the plan to be unwound smoothly after the deal matures, we need clarity right now on the privatization of PSEs. If this can be managed, pledging shares may indeed be a worthwhile way to fund a sizeable part of a big-bang stimulus.

Share Via