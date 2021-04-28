A WTO waiver on patents won’t help us against covid

Unfortunately, superficially appealing as it appears to be, the call for a waiver is, at best, a distraction and, at worst, a red herring in the current global public health debate. As noted by WTO secretary-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, there is a legitimate “third way" that would allow wider manufacture of life-saving vaccines while preserving IPP for the inventors of those vaccines. This is through voluntary licensing arrangements between pharmaceutical companies and countries that wish to make vaccine doses for their own use. Indeed, and ironically, this is exactly what has occurred in India’s case, with a licensing agreement between AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India that allows the latter to make vaccines for both domestic use and export, and also contribute doses to the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access facility, better known as Covax.

