A year on, J&K is at the cusp of major advancements

Earlier this year in January, I had the opportunity to visit the Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir. This was part of a special outreach programme in which 36 Union ministers visited the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim of this initiative was for the ministers to talk directly to the people of the region and provide a first-hand account of the steps taken for the development of Jammu and Kashmir since the effective removal of Article 370 in August 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt that an on-the-ground presence would augment the pace of development in the region, and in the process give us a first-hand understanding of the ground dynamics. This outreach programme saw ministers conducting over 100 meetings in 60 locations in 12 districts of the region. In the run-up to these visits, more than 1,644 projects that were languishing in key sectors, with an investment of ₹3,631 crores, were approved.

My visit gave me a unique opportunity to interact with the local population of Kashmir and official stakeholders. My impression was that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were frustrated at being used as pawns by non-state actors and terror groups and were looking forward to an era of peace, progress and prosperity. They were optimistic of the future and felt that the effective removal of Article 370 gave a fresh impetus for unhindered development of the region.

It has now been a year since Article 370 was effectively removed. At the same time last year, critics opined that the government did not have a long-term strategy, and that the removal of Article 370 was our only end goal. Public intellectuals and international experts wrote about the possibility of this move backfiring severely. There was consternation in Parliament too; while some felt that it would open the gates for Kashmir to turn into Palestine, others felt that the move would “dismember" the state. The preparedness of the government was evident from the fact that there was no bloodshed during and after the revocation of the provision. This was largely possible due to the overwhelming public support that the government received.

The fact that it took over 70 years for the India’s government to revoke this temporary provision would have surprised most members of the constituent assembly that was tasked with drafting our Constitution. Article 370 ensured that except for Articles 1 and 370, no other provision of the Indian Constitution was applicable to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, unless specifically made applicable by a constitutional order issued with the concurrence of the state government. It was because of Article 370 that the right to education was not a fundamental right in Kashmir, and several important laws such as the Prevention of Child Marriage and Untouchability Act could not be applied to Jammu and Kashmir.

The removal of Article 370 and the ensuing pessimism of the naysayers have only strengthened our resolve to work harder and faster. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is leaving no stone unturned to realize the dream of the aam janta of Jammu and Kashmir. Post the removal of Article 370, the government has released almost ₹80,000 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, of which a substantive amount has been utilized for setting up Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institutes of Management that would meet the aspirations of the local youth. The AIIMS at Samba and Avantipora that were stalled due to land and forest issues have now been cleared for completion. Five new medical colleges at Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda have been approved. The government is also making efforts to fast-track stalled projects such as the Shahpur Kandi Dam project that has been in limbo for 40 years. Similarly, work has begun on several other such projects to ensure constant power supply, a crucial factor in the region’s growth and development.

The government has always believed that Jammu and Kashmir can be a tourist hub for both domestic and international visitors. This requires giving tourists a sense of security and safety. An environment free of terror is also needed for private investments to take place. The government has made significant progress in ridding the region of terrorism. Terror incidents have decreased by 37% and civilian injuries during terror operations have come down by 75%. The death of security forces has also reduced by 52%. Tral, once a stronghold of Hizbul Mujahideen, is now without a single of its terrorists. Baramulla and Doda districts are free of terrorists. In Jammu province, nine out of 10 districts have been rid of terrorism while efforts are being made to make the district of Kishtwar terror-free. There has been considerable improvement in the overall law and order situation, with a 73% decrease in such incidents. The police-public relations have improved significantly, which was evident from the successful enforcement of the lockdown due to covid-19.

On the first anniversary of the removal of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is at the cusp of major advancements. A lot of progress has been made in integrating the state to the country’s overall development agenda. However, the government will not rest on its laurels. Rather, it will continue to strive till the region achieves its fullest potential, in line with the vision that Babasaheb Ambedkar had set while framing our Constitution.

The author is the Union minister of state for home affairs

