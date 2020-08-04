A year on, J&K is at the cusp of major advancements

The removal of Article 370 and the ensuing pessimism of the naysayers have only strengthened our resolve to work harder and faster. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is leaving no stone unturned to realize the dream of the aam janta of Jammu and Kashmir. Post the removal of Article 370, the government has released almost ₹80,000 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, of which a substantive amount has been utilized for setting up Indian Institutes of Technology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institutes of Management that would meet the aspirations of the local youth. The AIIMS at Samba and Avantipora that were stalled due to land and forest issues have now been cleared for completion. Five new medical colleges at Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda have been approved. The government is also making efforts to fast-track stalled projects such as the Shahpur Kandi Dam project that has been in limbo for 40 years. Similarly, work has begun on several other such projects to ensure constant power supply, a crucial factor in the region’s growth and development.