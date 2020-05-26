Opinion | A yearning for learning in the times of coronavirus

Digital work has led to physical stress in terms of incorrect postures, insomnia and eye strain. These need to be addressed on a continuing basis for children attending Virtual Schools. As an example there is a simple 20-20-20 rule for eyestrain This essentially means that for every 20 minutes spent on a screen, you should try to look away for 20 seconds at something that is 20 feet away. Battling insomnia includes simple but essential sleep hygiene measures such as not sleeping after seeing a screen, sleeping for 6-8 hours every day, taking a bath at night and listening to soothing music before retiring for the day. Children in a virtual environment still need their own space and should be allowed to interact telephonically or by other means with their buddies. Lack of peer interaction because of physical distancing will have long term impact. A miniscule percentage that found school and peer circles an escape hatch from the physically or emotionally abusive atmosphere at home, were sadly unable to find respite and episodes of self- harm were rising in middle and senior schools. In progressive schools, the pastoral work of counsellors- skyrocketed by leaps and bounds in the virtual domain. More online engagement also made social media infamous with leaked locker room chats reeking of a deeper malaise kn society.